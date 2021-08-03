$217.57 Million in Sales Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will report sales of $217.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $192.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.84 million. CURO Group reported sales of $182.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $899.20 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CURO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

CURO stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $684.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $15,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,604.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,198,285 shares of company stock worth $19,133,273. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OCO Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,779,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,517,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CURO Group by 1,536.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 352,684 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CURO Group by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in CURO Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

