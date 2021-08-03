229,427 Shares in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 229,427 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Extraction Oil & Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $224,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $344,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOG stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $59.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

