$23.59 Million in Sales Expected for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to announce $23.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.11 million. Quanterix reported sales of $13.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $100.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $108.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $127.00 million, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $138.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quanterix.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -56.21 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.49.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $85,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,854 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $186,225.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Quanterix by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1,459.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 17.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 601,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,265,000 after acquiring an additional 87,159 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 755.3% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 135,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 119,872 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.