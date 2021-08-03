24,475 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ UPST opened at $133.41 on Tuesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $191.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.73.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
