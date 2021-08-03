$246.37 Million in Sales Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will announce $246.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.40 million and the lowest is $244.00 million. Yelp reported sales of $169.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $995.84 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

YELP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on Yelp in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.47.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $173,612.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $154,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,085.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 60,061 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,269 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 408,844 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YELP opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.30. Yelp has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

