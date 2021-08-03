247,305 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Bought by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 247,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 8.9% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,496. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.84.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

