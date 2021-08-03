248,200 Shares in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 248,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LGACU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $192,000.

OTCMKTS LGACU opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

