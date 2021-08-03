253,462 Shares in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 253,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.40% of Nuvve at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvve in the first quarter worth $2,020,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuvve alerts:

NVVE stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $211.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.08.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Nuvve in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.