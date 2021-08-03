$256.22 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post sales of $256.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.20 million. The Simply Good Foods reported sales of $222.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

