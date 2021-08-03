$257.90 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report sales of $257.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.00 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $242.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.78.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Jack in the Box by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $107.64 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $77.57 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

