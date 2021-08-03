258,300 Shares in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 258,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 107,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 59,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAAC opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

