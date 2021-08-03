$279.00 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will report sales of $279.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $293.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $204.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 48.41%.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

ENVA opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. Enova International has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $50,064.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,470.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $150,018.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,089,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,749 shares of company stock worth $552,223 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,870,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 215,412 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.