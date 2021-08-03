$279.00 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will report sales of $279.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $293.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $204.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 48.41%.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

ENVA opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. Enova International has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $50,064.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,470.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $150,018.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,089,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,749 shares of company stock worth $552,223 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,870,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 215,412 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

