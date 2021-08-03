289,286 Shares in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 289,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 1.34% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBWD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter valued at $336,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 61,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

