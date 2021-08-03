29,253 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $328.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

