2key.network (2KEY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.11 Million

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, 2key.network has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. 2key.network has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00061586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.91 or 0.00805233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00093993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00042296 BTC.

About 2key.network

2key.network (2KEY) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 76,980,407 coins. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling 2key.network

