2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of 2U worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,406,000 after purchasing an additional 69,992 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 79.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,968 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 9.4% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,309,000 after acquiring an additional 226,849 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 5.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,049,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,353,000 after acquiring an additional 103,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,078,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter.

In other 2U news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. Research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

