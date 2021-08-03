$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will post $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $11.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $12.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $13.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $167.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,972 shares of company stock worth $1,747,935. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,607,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after acquiring an additional 206,246 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,401,000 after acquiring an additional 144,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

