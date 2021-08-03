$3.35 Billion in Sales Expected for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will report $3.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.78 billion and the lowest is $2.79 billion. L Brands posted sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year sales of $14.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.86 billion to $19.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,679,310,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $187,393,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in L Brands by 687.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,588,000 after buying an additional 2,689,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,467,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in L Brands by 1,689.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after buying an additional 1,528,730 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.24. L Brands has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

