$3.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $2.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $12.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $14.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $11.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Shares of PAG stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $89.99. The stock had a trading volume of 372,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,015. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,936,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after buying an additional 310,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after buying an additional 235,248 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $15,589,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $10,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

