$311.48 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will report $311.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $312.85 million. Wix.com posted sales of $236.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 55.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 27.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 13.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Wix.com by 51.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $298.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $213.12 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

