345,742 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Bought by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 345,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,373,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC owned about 0.40% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 558.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 485.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BBCA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.49. 5,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,282. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $45.54 and a 1-year high of $66.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.