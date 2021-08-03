357,246 Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 357,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Magnolia Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,772,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,671,000 after acquiring an additional 502,147 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,474 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $29,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 820,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

