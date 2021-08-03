$360.05 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will announce $360.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $388.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $18.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,896.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SEAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85,514 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 84,858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

