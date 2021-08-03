$378.93 Million in Sales Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will announce $378.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $372.59 million to $383.30 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $296.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.75.

IPGP opened at $217.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.35.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,601,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,399 shares of company stock worth $8,694,021. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

