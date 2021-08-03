39,147 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $194,878,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $176,300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after purchasing an additional 955,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 65.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,326,000 after purchasing an additional 905,279 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DELL traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.79. 17,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,579. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $104.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.98.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $3,108,532.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,867.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

