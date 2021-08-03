3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 308 ($4.02). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 307 ($4.01), with a volume of 289,467 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 304.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 35.54 and a current ratio of 45.62. The stock has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

