42,051 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $120.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.20. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $98.67 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.