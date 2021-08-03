$435.26 Million in Sales Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to post $435.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.70 million and the lowest is $428.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $423.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.42.

Shares of MAA opened at $195.15 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $196.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $1,366,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $1,689,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

