$460.32 Million in Sales Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to post sales of $460.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $484.40 million. The Wendy’s posted sales of $402.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.28. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

In other news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

