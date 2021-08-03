$471.04 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will report $471.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $475.00 million and the lowest is $469.05 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $403.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after purchasing an additional 122,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $62,124,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 10.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,656,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,227,000 after buying an additional 256,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $56,752,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.39.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.