475,713 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Bought by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 475,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,923,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Marsh & McLennan Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,877,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 115.7% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 5,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $218,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.51.

Shares of MMC traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.57. 85,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,134. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

