48,506 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Upstart as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,768,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

UPST stock opened at $133.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.73. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $191.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

