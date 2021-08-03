4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Price Hits $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $997,123.62 and approximately $940,152.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00060933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.09 or 0.00815417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00095540 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042306 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

