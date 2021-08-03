$5.49 Million in Sales Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report $5.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $49.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $43.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.27 million to $88.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $74.23 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $133.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChemoCentryx.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 179.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 7.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth $2,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.46.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

