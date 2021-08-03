$506.27 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce $506.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $515.79 million and the lowest is $496.30 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $447.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 28.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,516 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 197.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $140.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.06. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

