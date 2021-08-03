$539.85 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to announce $539.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $536.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $543.00 million. Belden posted sales of $424.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

BDC opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.25 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 7.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $24,308,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 14.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,708,000 after purchasing an additional 278,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,060,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Belden by 7.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,526,000 after acquiring an additional 189,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

