$6.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will post $6.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.67 billion. Eli Lilly and reported sales of $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year sales of $27.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.97 billion to $27.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $28.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.69 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

Shares of LLY opened at $246.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $248.40. The company has a market capitalization of $236.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $3,700,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,762,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,783,143,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,694,000 after buying an additional 259,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

