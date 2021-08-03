$6.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to post $6.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.98 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $6.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $27.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.72 billion to $27.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.01 billion to $28.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after buying an additional 12,162,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after buying an additional 821,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after buying an additional 203,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,217,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,042,000 after buying an additional 661,362 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after buying an additional 5,520,797 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

