$60.14 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post sales of $60.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.60 million. Materialise posted sales of $47.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $240.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.04 million to $243.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $270.70 million, with estimates ranging from $270.68 million to $270.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -319.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71. Materialise has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $87.40.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.