$609.90 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to post sales of $609.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $617.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $602.30 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $575.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Summit Materials by 113.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUM opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

