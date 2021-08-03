$62.46 Million in Sales Expected for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to announce sales of $62.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.77 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $67.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $248.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $248.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $240.59 million, with estimates ranging from $218.94 million to $262.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Continental Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Consumer Portfolio Services accounts for approximately 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Continental Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.