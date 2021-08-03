64,202 Shares in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Aclaris Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,650.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,089 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACRS opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $785.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.