64,597 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.72. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

