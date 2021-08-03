6,946 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $23,895,000. Amazon.com comprises 3.3% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $15.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,346.89. 125,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,079. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,461.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

