$701.55 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to post $701.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $735.10 million and the lowest is $682.30 million. MRC Global posted sales of $585.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $716,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth $2,773,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 57.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $705.43 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.