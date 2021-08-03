70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect 70489 (PAA.TO) to post earnings of C$0.43 per share for the quarter.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$466.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.83 million.

70489 has a fifty-two week low of C$18.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded 70489 (PAA.TO) from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

