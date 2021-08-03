$713.38 Million in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to post $713.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $672.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $738.40 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $496.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 52.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,395,544 shares of company stock valued at $104,805,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CG stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.