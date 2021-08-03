$74.57 Million in Sales Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to announce sales of $74.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.99 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $47.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $307.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.64 million to $308.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $425.73 million, with estimates ranging from $411.38 million to $440.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FVRR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.45.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $233.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.22. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $94.62 and a twelve month high of $336.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,847,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $16,814,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,715,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.