760,000 Shares in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 760,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000.

NASDAQ OHPAU opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

