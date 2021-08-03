77 (CHM.TO) (TSE:CHM) Insider Sells C$171,750,000.00 in Stock

77 (CHM.TO) (TSE:CHM) insider L.P. Wc Strategic Opportunity sold 25,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.87, for a total transaction of C$171,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,944,444 shares in the company, valued at C$288,158,330.28.

About 77 (CHM.TO)

Champion Iron Mines Limited is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec and Newfoundland. The Company’s Fermont Holdings consist of 12 iron-rich mineral concessions, totaling approximately 755 square kilometers in the Fermont Iron Ore District of northeastern Quebec, located 250 kilometers north of the town of Port-Cartier, and centered 60 kilometers southwest of the town of Fermont.

